KILLER MOTORIST ESCAPES JAIL





A SPEEDING motorist who was negligently involved in a road accident that killed his elderly mother on the spot was this week convicted of the offence and jailed for three months.





The convict Timothy Gwezere (65) was, however, fortunate to be given an option to pay a fine of $300.





Should he fail to make the payment, he will wear the prison garb for three months and have the particulars of the accident will be endorsed on his driver’s licence.





The accident occurred along the Mutare-Nyanga highway.





Gwezere appeared before Mutare magistrate Miss Perseverance Makala on Tuesday and was convicted on his own plea of guilty to contravening Section 49 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.





Brighton Shamuyarira represented the State while lawyer Tendai Nenzou represented Gwezere.





The court heard that on July 16, at around 9pm, Gwezere was driving a Toyota Gaia registration number ABP 6960 along the Mutare-Nyanga road.





“Gwezere had six passengers on board, including his mother. Upon approaching the 14km peg along the road, Gwezere lost control of the vehicle and zigzagged to the left and then to the right side of the road where the car eventually stopped after hitting a tree,” said Shamuyarira.





His elderly mother Febbie Gwezere died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Her body was conveyed to Mutare Provincial Hospital where a post mortem concluded the cause of death as head injuries.





Shamuyarira said Gwezere was negligent. He failed to stop and act reasonably when the accident seemed forthcoming.





He said Gwezere failed to have a proper lookout under the circumstances.



