JOY TV RETURNS

This recent partnership, which will most certainly complement ZBC’s programming, comes at a time when ZBC is preparing for digital switch over and will see that national broadcaster introducing additional 6 television channels. Set to be launched within the first quarter of 2019, Joy TV will run as a 24 hour family entertainment channel that will air local and foreign content. The channel will air a wide variety of genres that will include but not limited to current affairs programming, sitcoms, series, movies, reality shows, talk shows, game shows, travel and tourism and wildlife among others,” said Mr Mavhura.