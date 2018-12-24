JOBLESS FATHER OF NINE DRAGGED TO COURT





AN UNEMPLOYED married man from Bulawayo who is a father of nine has been ordered to pay $100 for the upkeep of two of his children after he was dragged to court by his ex-girlfriend.





Ms Simosenkosi Ngwenya was claiming $245 from Mr Thabani Mhlanga saying he has not been paying school fees, buying groceries and clothes for their children.





“We have two children aged nine and six. Mhlanga has never done anything for these children. l’ve been trying to cope but l’m a vendor and realise about $10 a week which is not enough to take care of all their needs,” she said.





The magistrate, Ms Ulukile Mlea asked Mr Mhlanga how much he was offering to pay for the children and he said he could not afford much because he is unemployed.





He produced seven birth certificates for his other children and later said he was self-employed.





“I can only offer $80 since l’m self-employed realising about $300. I’m married to another woman and have seven other children thus l can’t offer much,” he said.





Ms Ngwenya looked surprised when her ex-boyfriend said he has seven other children.





“Your worship l know nothing about these other children he’s talking about. Through out our relationship he never mentioned anything like that or close to that,” she said.





Ms Mlea ordered Mr Mhlanga to pay $100 for the two minor children with effect from the end of this month.



