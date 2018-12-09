I'M IN LOVE WITH HER : TEEN IMPREGNATES SISTER

A FORM three pupil from Zvishavane who impregnated his 16-year-old sister has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for incest.



The pupil (19) (name withheld to protect the identity of his sister) appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Archie Wochiunga facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor and having sexual intercourse within a prohibited degree of relationship (incest). He was convicted on his own plea of guilty.



In mitigation, the boy told the court that he was in a relationship with his biological sister, adding that he was madly in love with her.







“Your worship I’m sorry for what I did, I’m sorry for my actions but I’m madly in love with my sister, and I’m willing to take full responsibility for the pregnancy,” said the boy as he appealed for a lighter sentence.





Mr Wochiunga slapped the teenager with a 15-month prison term saying he had committed an abomination which deserved a stiffer sentence to deter like-minded would be offenders.





“You were supposed to protect your younger sister but you ended up sleeping with her, which is taboo and then you impregnated her. You are sentenced to 15 months in prison of which five months are suspended on condition that you don’t commit a similar crime, while the remaining 10 months are wholly suspended on condition that you complete 350 hours of community service at Zvishavane police station,” he said.





The court heard that the incestuous relationship started in July this year and on August 14, the teenager had unprotected sex with his 16-year-old sister.





The matter was discovered by the complainant’s teacher on November 14, who noticed the pregnancy leading to the teenagers’ arrest.





Mr Lloyd Mavhiza appeared for the State. Chronicle