HEADMASTER ARRESTED OVER COMPUTERS CONTRACT





A RUSAPE headmaster who allegedly violated tenets of good corporate governance by handpicking a company to supply computers to his school without going to tender has been arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office.





Benson Matare (59), who heads Mabvazuva Primary School, was arraigned before Rusape magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera, last week.





Matare was not represented when he appeared in court and his case has been rolled over to January 15, 2019 for trial. He was brought to court through summons.





Matare, who was three years ago demoted from being the Makoni district deputy schools inspector owing to a number of alleged scandals, is alleged to have awarded a contract worth $42 837 to Lifemark Computers Pvt without following laid down tender procedures.





Public prosecutor Mr Gift Mutigwa told the court that Matare was supposed to source at least three competitive quotations from different suppliers, but showed favour by singlehandedly picking Lifemark Computers.





“Sometime in October 2017, parents for students enrolled at Mabvazuva Primary School resolved to acquire computer laboratory equipment compromising of 40 Thin Clients computers and nine interactive smart boards complete with projectors.





“Matare as the headmaster had the mandate to spearhead the process of acquiring the said equipment.





Instead of inviting for three competitive quotations from different companies to tender for the supply of the equipment since it was above the stipulated $10 000, unlawfully handpicked and entered into a contract with Lifemark Computers Pvt to supply the computers at a cost of $42 837.



