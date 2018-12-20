GOVT REJECTS FOREX ONLY SCHOOL FEES





The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Professor Paul Mavima says all modes of payment currently obtaining in the country must be accepted, adding that requests by schools for fees payment in specific currency are not acceptable.







The government has nullified the unilateral increase of school fees and levies by both government and trust schools saying such adjustments can only be done upon approval by the responsible ministry.





In an interview with ZBC News, Professor Mavima said the directive was captured through a Secretary’s Circular Minute Number 6 of 2018 which states that fees can be paid in all modes of payments currently obtaining in the country.





“All modes of payment currently obtaining in Zimbabwe shall be accepted. For the avoidance of doubt, requests by schools for payment in specific currency are not acceptable,” said Professor Mavima.





Professor Mavima said Statutory instrument 159 A of 2007 outlines the official requirements for the approval of fees.





“…schools that wish to increase fees and levies must submit their application to the Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education and an approval has to be received by the schools before any increase is effected. So no school should increase fees without having applied to the Secretary and approval is granted,” he said.





Minister Mavima said for the Secretary to appreciate the basis upon which the fees and levies are calculated, schools must together with the application submit the following: – current audited accounts, and minutes of a meeting attended by at least 20 percent of the parents.





On uniforms, the Minister said parents shall be allowed to purchase school uniforms to their best advantage.





“…They must be allowed to procure the uniforms from the best quotation they can get..,” he said.





He said the ministry’s institutions have an obligation to guarantee access to education for all children, adding that education must prepare all children for their future and for them to contribute to the development of the nation.



