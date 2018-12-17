GOVT BEGINS SACKING GREEN BOMBERS





GOVERNMENT has initiated the process of retiring 3 384 youth officers from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as part of the first phase of implementing civil service reforms.





In a statement yesterday, Public Service Commission secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said the retirement of the youth officers was part of a number of measures that Government is implementing and these include right sizing, reassignment and restructuring of the civil service.





“In the first phase of implementing Civil Service Reforms, Government has since initiated the process of retiring 3 384 Youth Officers in the Ministry of Youth Sport, Arts and Recreation and directing their energies to activities that have the potential to greatly improve their livelihoods.





The main criterion being used to retire the Youth Officers is based on whether the members possess the requisite qualifications to be engaged as public officers,” said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

He said the affected youth officers will receive their full retirement benefits in line with Public Service statutes and these will be communicated to the affected individuals.





“In order to enable the affected members to remain productive outside the Public Service, information on empowerment opportunities will be made available to those interested, particularly in view of the prompt disbursement of their benefits upon retirement,” said Ambassador Wutawunashe.





He urged those interested in some of the Government empowerment options available: namely provision of skills at vocational training centres, access to finance, business mentorship and incubation service to register with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation District offices.





Presenting the 2019 Budget Statement last month, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the retirement of youth officers was in line Government’s restructuring exercise.





He said at its 38th meeting of December 5 last year, Cabinet re-affirmed its decision to terminate employment contracts of the youth officers as previously resolved.





“Drawing from this resolution and guidance from the Civil Service Commission, Treasury proceeded to mobilise in its first instance, $52 million in December 2017 towards three months cash-in-lieu of retirement notices and in the second instance $17,7 million on February 16, 2018, towards pension benefits for the officers,” said Prof Ncube.





He said next year, civil servants would go through a biometric registration programme in an effort to weed out ghost workers.





The Minister said the system would ensure that every person being paid by Government for services rendered is properly accounted for.





“Previous civil service audits undertaken by Government in 2011 and 2015 point to possible existence of ghost workers in the service, who are contributing to the burgeoning public service wage bill which accounts for over 90 percent of total revenues.





“Clearly, this goes against the thrust of re-orienting budget expenditures towards growth enhancing and poverty reducing developmental programmes and projects through rationalisation of the public service wage bill,” said Prof Ncube.





The registration, he added, would be rigorous and would involve capturing data on letters of appointment, academic and professional qualifications, national identification documents, employment code numbers and biometric data.



