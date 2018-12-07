GINIMBI GETS PASSPORT BACK

Businessman Genius Kadungure yesterday successfully applied for the release of his passport to enable him to travel to Dubai for business.



Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa granted the release of his passport from January 6 to January 10, 2019. Kadungure, through his lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange, pleaded with the court for the release of the passport.



“As we all know your worship that the country is currently having a gas problem and the accused is a businessman who specialises in gas, so there is need for him to go and do business,” said Mr Samukange.







Prosecutor Mr Shepherd Makonde did not oppose the application, but said the State should be given Kadungure’s title deeds as surety that he is not absconding from trial.





Kadungure reportedly imported gas from South Africa and Botswana without paying tax to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra). Herald