FOUR KILLED IN HEAD-ON CRASH

FOUR people were killed yesterday morning after a Botswana-registered Toyota Wish they were travelling in collided head-on with a haulage truck near Fort Rixon along the Harare-Bulawayo Road. The accident occurred at the 393km peg along the highway and all four people in the Toyota Wish died on the spot.



The accident comes after police put in place adequate and effective measures to curb road traffic accidents during this year’s festive season.



In a statement, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the four were travelling from Botswana through the Plumtree Border Post.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the Toyota Wish encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in a head on collision with a haulage truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.





“All the four occupants in the Toyota Wish died on the spot while the driver of the haulage truck and his passenger were injured and they were referred to the hospital for treatment,” she said.





She said they were appealing to motorists to exercise extreme caution and to avoid speeding.



“Motorists should also consider the condition of the roads especially during this rainy season. Those who are embarking on long journeys should take breaks and rests to avoid fatigue and where possible alternative drivers should be used,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.





She recently said police had escalated efforts to reduce road carnage through awareness programmes and deployment of traffic police officers on the country’s highways.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba said police were working with other stakeholders to reduce road carnage.





In Mashonaland East Province, ZRP and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) teamed up to raise awareness of traffic safety in a bid to reduce road carnage during the festive season. Herald