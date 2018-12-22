FORM SIX PUPIL IMPREGNATES FOR TWO GIRLFRIEND

A FORM Six pupil at Nhwali High School in Gwanda has appeared in court for impregnating his Form Two girlfriend.



Blessing Dube (19) pleaded not guilty to a charge of having sexual intercourse with a minor when he appeared before Gwanda provincial magistrate, Mr Maphios Ncube but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.



He was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment of which 12 months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.



The remaining 12 months were further suspended on condition that he performs 420 hours of community service at Nhwali Clinic.







Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafudze said Dube had sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old juvenile who is now seven months pregnant in May at a homestead that is rented by pupils.





“In May Dube proposed love to the juvenile and she agreed. On a date unknown to the prosecutor but in the same month Dube and the juvenile went to a homestead which is rented by some school pupils and they had sexual intercourse there.





“They had sexual intercourse on two other occasions on unknown dates and the juvenile fell pregnant. The juvenile kept quiet about the matter which later came to light after her parents noticed that she was pregnant. They questioned her and she revealed that she was impregnated by Dube. The matter was reported to the police leading to Dube’s arrest,” he said.





In his defence, Dube admitted to sleeping with the girl but said he was unaware that she was a minor.

“I didn’t know that she was 14 years old because when I asked her age when I proposed love to her she told me that she was 17. I asked her age because I know its a crime to have sexual intercourse with a minor,” he said.





In her statement in court the complainant said Dube was aware of her age because she had told him but he insisted on having sexual intercourse. Chronicle