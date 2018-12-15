ED WARNS TRIBALISTS

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said his Government is serious about implementing devolution and decentralisation in the running of national affairs as a strategy to revitalise the economy and improve the people’s standards of living.



He took aim at divisive elements in the country’s body politic bent on dividing the nation along tribal lines saying he was well aware of secessionists warning them that they belonged to a gone by era.



Addressing delegates at the 17th Zanu-PF National People’s Conference in Esigodini, the President said his new mandate to lead Zimbabwe would see the implementation of such key strategies to turn around the economy.



He said to reaffirm its commitment, Government allocated $310 million towards devolution.



“As a party we recognise varied natural resource endowments in our respective provinces and that people in those provinces must benefit from the resources in their communities.

“Government guided by the party is putting in place the legislative framework to implement devolution. This is set to see the actualisation of the concept of provincial economies. The recently announced budget allocated a total of $310 million towards this programme,” said President Mnangagwa.





The President said his Government was committed to working hard to fulfil the people’s dreams for a better life.





He said principally, his Government had taken a decision to implement the constitutional requirements of devolving and decentralising the running of the country’s affairs.





“This is one of the strategies to rebuild our economy through modernisation and industrialisation, the creation of decent jobs as well as ensuring broad-based empowerment in line with our vision to fulfil the spirit of our Constitution.”





He said in implementing devolution the communities should remain mindful that the country was a unitary State with diverse cultures, languages, beliefs and religions.





“We must therefore use this concept for economic advancement and as a vehicle to propel development. Devolution must improve the quality of life of all our people, in every corner of the country as we strive to become a middle income economy by 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.





He said communities should therefore take this programme of devolved economic development, as specifically for them as they would be given the power to control the resources that they own — a concept of bringing down development and priority to the local communities so that they own development.





President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to work together in peace, love and harmony to develop the nation.





“As we begin the onerous journey towards economic growth and prosperity, let us all uphold the values of patriotism, unity, peace, love and harmony,” he said. Chronicle