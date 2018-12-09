ED PROMOTES 56 TOP COPS





PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted 56 senior police officers with three top cops, among them, the Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Learn Ncube, having been elevated to the rank of Deputy Commissioner General.





The promotions are with effect from December 7. The others who were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner General include Senior Assistant Commissioners Lorraine Chipato and Mind Elliot Ngirandi.





Prior to his promotion, Ngirandi was the Chief Staff Officer (planning and development) while Chipato who is former Officer Commanding Victoria Falls Police, was also among the 660 police officers who were elevated in August.





She was recently promoted from Assistant Commissioner to Senior Assistant Commissioner.





The trio replaces three former Deputy Police Commissioner-Generals — Innocent Matibiri, Josephine Shambare and Levi Sibanda who retired last month after reaching the compulsory age of retirement. The three newly promoted Deputy Commissioner-Generals join former head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Stephen Mutamba who was elevated to the same rank four months ago.





In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, said the promotions were made in terms of section 14 of the Police Act, Chapter 11.10.





“The Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police informed the nation that in terms of the Police Act, Chapter 11:10, Section 14 (1) (b) His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has promoted senior officers with effect from December 7, 2018.





The senior police officers who were promoted to the ranks of Deputy-Commissioner-General are: Senior Assistant Commissioners Mind Elliot Ngirandi, Learn Ncube and Lorraine Chipato,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.





Four Assistant Commissioners have been elevated to the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner and these are Assistant Commissioners David Mahoya, Kudakwashe Mubhemi, Chrispen Charumbira and Partson Nyabadza.





Snr Asst Comm Charamba said 15 Chief Superintendents were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners while 34 Superintendents were elevated to Chief Superintendents.



