ED PROMOTES 119 MORE ARMY OFFICERS





The Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted 119 senior army officers with seven colonels elevated to the rank of brigadier generals.





The 7 newly promoted brigadier generals are Nyaradzai Javani, Chisichenyu Singizi, Solomon Siziba, Milton Vudzijenya, Francis Chakauuya, George Chitsva and Mpulaeng Siziba.





Conferring the ranks, Commander ZNA Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo called on the newly promoted senior officers to brace up for more responsibilities and diligently execute the tasks thrust upon them.





“Every rise comes with a corresponding surge in responsibilities, your promotion marks a transition from the conventional experiences of a senior officer to those of a general officer in the ZDF,” said Lieutenant-General Chimonyo.





Forty-six lieutenant colonels were also promoted to the rank of colonels while 66 majors who were at the same investiture ceremony got elevated to the rank of lieutenant colonels, bringing the number of all the promoted senior army officers to 119.



