ED MAKES NEW APPOINTMENTS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti as the Deputy Chief Secretary for Policy Analysis, Development Planning and Co-ordination in the Office of the President and Cabinet.



Ambassador Kitikiti is an economist with a wealth of experience in macro-economic analysis, policy development and implementation management.



In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said the appointment, made in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, is with immediate effect. “His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, appointed Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti as the Deputy Chief Secretary for Policy Analysis, Development Planning and Co-ordination in the Office of the President and Cabinet,” said Dr Sibanda.



Ambassador Kitikiti has served Government in Trade, Mining, Energy and Foreign Affairs. He also represented Zimbabwe at multilateral institutions including Sadc, Comesa, UNDP, ECOSOC and UNCTAD.







“Ambassador Kitikiti brings vast private sector experience, national vision and national economic development plans. The Office of the President and Cabinet welcomes him into its fold from his latest assignment in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey,” said Dr Sibanda.





The President has also appointed Mr Jacob Charles Wekwete as head of the e-Government Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet.





Mr Wekwete brings a wealth of training, technical competence and practical experience in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector. He holds qualifications in ICT and Business Administration and has also served in the Ministry of Defence and the Office of the President and Cabinet as well as in various private sector institutions.





“Mr Wekwete has been instrumental in the development and rolling out of the national e-Government Agenda and the establishment of Special Economic Zones in Zimbabwe. Over the years, he participated in several international committees on ICTs including the International Communications Union (ICU),”said Dr Sibanda.





Mr Wekwete, who is the chairperson of Africom (Pvt) Ltd, is set to vacate his post to lead the development of a comprehensive e-Government programme spanning a wide range of public sector institutions in the country.





“The Office of the President and Cabinet welcomes Mr Wekwete and wishes him well in discharging this huge national responsibility,” said Dr Sibanda. Herald