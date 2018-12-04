DROUGHT RELIEF MAIZE THEFT : BINDURA MAYOR ARRESTED





Bindura Mayor Councillor Carlos Tokyo and three other MDC-Alliance councillors on Monday appeared at Bindura magistrate court facing allegations of stealing 100 by 50 kilogrammes of drought relief maize at Tendai Hall, Chipadze area in Bindura.





The quartet appeared before magistrate Ms Msipa Maria facing theft charges and were remanded out of custody to December 11 for allocation of trial date.





The other three councillors are Friday Mutata Chigwande ward 4, Oliver Mukombwe ward 6 and Tongai Jack ward 7. They are represented by Mr Obey Shava. Herald



