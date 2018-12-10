DOCTORS STRIKE CONTINUES





DOCTORS at public hospitals yesterday said they will continue with their industrial action and implored government to be more serious with health care and move with speed to avert collapse of the health system.





Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) yesterday said while it recognised efforts by Health minister Obadiah Moyo in trying to engage, the response by government has been sluggish and the strike action, which enters day 10 today, continues.





“As it stands, doctors remain on industrial action and the situation in our hospitals has grown increasingly dire as we approach the festive season,” ZHDA said in a statement.



