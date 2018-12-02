DISGUSTED BOXING CHAMP PULLS OUT OF FIGHT

INTERNATIONAL heavyweight champion Elvis “Bomber” Moyo has accused South African boxing promoters Kalakoda of abusing local boxers after the WBF African champion pulled out of Friday’s boxing show at the City Sports Centre in Harare.Moyo was pencilled in for a non-title fight against Roy Mbunda but the South African based Zimbabwean champion pulled out of the match on Thursday.



The hard puncher arrived in Harare last Wednesday but left in a huff the following day after disagreements with Kalakoda boxing promoters. “I have had better treatment and attention in foreign countries than what happened in my own country last Wednesday.





“We can’t let Zimbabwean sportsmen be neglected like that in our own backyard. I am not desperate, I value myself, I sponsor myself to train so I don’t take it well when people take me for granted,” fumed Moyo yesterday.





Apart from a poor purse, Moyo also claims that he was booked in a sub-standard lodge where access to water and fruits was difficult.





Moyo’s absence took the gloss off Friday’s event, which was attended by a paltry crowd.

Efforts to get a comment from Kalakoda were fruitless.

However, Moyo’s last minute replacement Vincent Muziri did not disappoint as he knocked out Roy Mbunda of Tanzania in the first round. The most fascinating match of the night turned out to be the one featuring crowd favourite Philip “Mad Cobra” Musariri against Tapiwa Jaravaza.





Musariri of Box Africa Limited showed some remarkable resistance as he overturned a fight that he seemed to be losing with a killer punch in the fourth round to win the non-title lightweight match.





The rising pugilist, who trains at Arigoma Chiponda’s gym in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, took his record to 6-1-1.

Peter Pambeni knocked out Alex Chambinga in the fifth round to become Zimbabwe’s new Super Lightweight champion. Chiedza Homakoma’s star continued to shine as she knocked out Maimuna Hashim of Tanzania in the first round while Kelvin Mukandabvute won by a unanimous decision over Given Daure in a non-title super bantamweight fight. Sunday Mail