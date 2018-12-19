COPS SHOOT TWO ROBBERS





TWO suspected robbers were left nursing gunshot wounds following a shootout with police in Mvurwi after they allegedly broke into an electrical shop last week.





Tawanda Munyamba (34) and Casper Zhanje (36) were shot after they reportedly charged at the armed police officers with iron bars.





The two are admitted at Mvurwi District Hospital. Their accomplice, Aluis Mudadai (22), surrendered himself to the police to avoid being shot.





Munyamba, Zhanje and Mudadai were not asked to plead when they appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro, who remanded them in custody to December 28.





The State, represented by Spiwe Makarichi, alleges that on December 15 the three broke into Munyaradzi Mugwisi’s electrical shop armed with iron bars and bolt cutters.





They were intercepted by a security guard, who they allegedly threatened to kill.





The guard allegedly sent a text message to the shop owner, who immediately arrived in the company of armed police officers.





When Mugwisi and the police arrived at the scene, the robbers were allegedly arguing on whether to kill the guard or not.



