CMED IN ILLEGAL FUEL SALES

CMED Private Limited, Gwanda, has been fined $300 for selling fuel without a retail licence.
The company, which was being represented by its Chief Loss Control Officer, Samuel Mapswayi, was convicted on its own plea of guilty to selling petroleum products without a retail licence by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube.
The company was ordered to pay a $300 fine. Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafudze said the offence was discovered by a Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) official on September 5.
“Mr Rongai then issued the company with a seven day notice to produce their licence in terms of Section 55 (3) of the Petroleum Act but they failed to produce one resulting in the arrest,” he said.
