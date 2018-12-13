CHIVAYO GWANDA CONTRACT IS VALID : COURT RULES





Intratrek Zimbabwe has won its lawsuit against the Zimbabwe Power Company for breach of contract, with the High Court declaring a multi-million dollar contract signed between the parties for the Gwanda solar project valid or alternatively payment of $25 million damages for the breach.





High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi absolved Intratrek of any wrong doing or causing delays in the implementation of the project, declaring the contract to be still valid and binding.





Further more, the High Court judge ordered ZPC to engage Intratrek and discuss progress on the 100 megawatts Gwanda solar project in the next 60 days or alternatively pay $25 million damages.



