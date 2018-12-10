CHITUNGWIZA RESIDENTS PROTEST OVER TITLE DEEDS

Chitungwiza residents today held a demonstration against the municipality’s failure to honour its pledge of allocating title deeds to ratepayers of 25 years and over.

The ZBC News crew met the demonstrators, most of them members of the Chitungwiza Old People’s Association, on their way from handing over a petition to the District Administrator and expressed disappointment at the council’s failure to give them title deeds.

Others expressed sad emotions over alleged corruption and recklessness at the council.

Efforts to get a comment from the District Administrator were fruitless as the ZBC News was told that he is out of office and his mobile phone was inaccessible.

Chitungwiza Acting Town Clerk, Engineer David Duma however clarified that the fall out was just a matter of misunderstanding between the two groups, saying issues to do with title deeds has to be thoroughly addressed as they have legal implications at the end.

Chitungwiza municipality has for long been at the centre of controversy as countless accusations of corruption have been levied against the council and at one point all councillors were suspended for abuse of office.