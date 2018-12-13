CHAOS AT MDC COUNCILLOR BURIAL

CHAOTIC scenes rocked the burial of MDC Alliance Ward 28 Councillor Hapson Ncube in Bulawayo yesterday with party members taking the deceased’s body to former councillor Collet Ndlovu’s business premises chanting slogans denouncing him.



The party supporters, clad in party regalia, also sang songs at the business premises in Cowdray Park suggesting that Ncube, who died on Sunday at a Bulawayo hospital at the age of 34, was killed through witchcraft.



The supporters, mostly made up of members of the party’s youth, passed through the business premises enroute Bulawayo Amphitheatre where a service was held before burial at Lady Stanley Cemetery.



The crowd chanted slogans denigrating Mr Ndlovu, saying “Phansi ngo Collet, phansi (down with Collet)” before breaking into song, “Ndiwe wakauraya pahukama, hazvina mhosva pahukama.”







The song is one of the funeral laments sung when mourners suspect foul play on the cause of the death.





The drama attracted a large crowd, some who captured the fiasco with their mobile phones with videos of the incident spreading on a number of social media platforms.