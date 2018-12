CHAMISA SPURNED ED'S HAND : CHIWENGA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa reached out to the MDC Alliance after his July 30 election victory, a gesture the vanquished opposition party rejected as they chose to disrespect him, hence Zanu-PF would return the gesture, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said here yesterday.

In his Vote of Thanks after the President’s keynote address, VP Chiwenga slammed MDC-Alliance for disrespecting the country’s leadership. Z

anu-PF trounced MDC-Alliance, garnering over two thirds majority, with President Mnangagwa wrapping up the Presidency in the first round.