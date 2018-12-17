CHAMISA DISSOLVES TWO MDC EXTERNAL STRUCTURES





A national executive committee meeting set for Friday was reportedly abandoned after members boycotted in anger over attempts to expel deputy president Elias Mudzuri.

Sources said the meeting was then moved to Saturday where it was held concurrently with the national council.







“The agenda was to fire Mudzuri, but this failed because members of the national executive stayed away. In fact, at the time the meeting was supposed to start only one member outside the standing committee, Gilbert Shoko from Bulawayo, was there,” an insider told NewsDay.

“The national council itself had problems with numbers, because we had to rely on apologies to get a quorum. Still, the open hostility towards the push for Mudzuri’s ouster was so real that the issue was never brought for a vote in the national council.”





While Mudzuri seems to have survived the chop, at least for now, Chamisa’s supporters reportedly ring-fenced the 40-year-old leader against possible challenge at the party’s forthcoming congress scheduled for next year. The MDC’s United Kingdom chairperson, Tonderai Samanyanga, reportedly circulated a WhatsApp message criticising Chamisa, drawing the ire of the party leader’s acolytes.





“The UK and United States provinces were subsequently dissolved and for the former, it is because its chairman Samanyanga criticised ‘chef’ (Chamisa). The party also moved to adopt a social media policy on Saturday to curtail the incessant onslaught on the president ahead of congress. It’s a way of stemming the tide, as it were,” said the source.





Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume, however, denied Mudzuri’s issue was ever on the agenda.





“Yes, we moved the national executive meeting to Saturday and held it at the same time as the national council, but not because of numbers. The standing committee meeting held on Friday took too long, and we wanted to allow people to attend the presidential Christmas dinner,” Mafume told NewsDay.





He added: “The Mudzuri issue is a footnote in the greater scheme of things. Zimbabweans are struggling to make ends meet. They don’t know what tomorrow may bring, and we cannot, as a party that has people at heart, be transfixed with one person.



