AS IT HAPPENED : ZANU PF CONFERENCE DAY 2

1414: “We shall now need more of our membership to attend this school…the resolutions of this conference will help us as |Government to be more focused guided by the will of the people. We value all the constructive contributions with regards to all the sectors of the economy. I’m happily surprised by the quick understanding and adoption of the concept of devolution,”





1411: “The responsibility to improve the quality of life for our people must be on all of us. We should put behind us the culture of them and us and adopt the culture of us all. The Chitepo School of Ideology should inculcate the ethos and values borne of our liberation struggle,”





1409: “However being specific to the youth, you the youth will take the york of being the leaders of both the party and Government…youths should take up the good we do and desist from the bad we do…we are preachers of perseverance,”

1405: “We must ability to do tracking of progress, monitoring and evaluation the programmes of our people….the party will do its best to fulfil that which we are able to do. However, this conference’s deliberations should make you stronger than you were before,”





1404: “I urge you all to always be mindful of your duties, obligations responsibilities towards the party and the people who put you in those positions. We are in the process of reforming our party, we have the duty and burden to explain these reforms to our people,”





1403: “Let us all trust the party, rely on it and follow its orders. We must individually and collectively safeguard the unity, peace and solidarity of the party,”





1400: “Each of us must conduct himself or herself honourably in your dealings with the public. We always guard against bringing the party into disrepute and ridicule as we are always obligated by our constitution.”





1357: He says the spirit of unity, loyalty and cooperation must remain the pillars on which the party is built.





1350: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium.





1339: National Chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri requests VP Chiwenga to invite the President to close the conference.





1318: “Government should develop irrigation infrastructure to ensure food security. That the Government should support the growing of drought resistant crops. That Government should implement recommendations of land commission. That Government should review tax system. The Government should deal with economic malpractices. Government should review allowances for village heads. District Development Fund should be capacited. Government should speed up implementation of ICTs in rural areas through setting up information centres. Government should promote the empowerment of youths and women. Government should consider construction of liberation war museums.”





1314: “That the party uphold unity through putting stiff measures to arrest factionalism, regionalism and tribalism. That the youth service be resumed in the first quarter of 2019,”





1311: He says President Mnangagwa has been unanimously endorsed as Presidential candidate in 2023





1310: Advocate Jacob Mudenda now reading out the consolidated resolutions of the 17th Annual National Conference. He chairs the documentation and legal committee.





1239: Winner will get a fridge and second will go away with a four plate stove. Third will receive microwave oven.





Mrs Mary Chiwenga takes to the podium as she will present prizes to the winners of the fashion show.









Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa is briefed by Secretary for Administration Cde Mpofu while Second Secretary Cde Chiwenga looks on





"Men should not abuse young girls. Environmental health is also important to avoid cholera. Let's eat food when it's still warm. Let us maintain hygiene all the time," she says as she concludes her speech.













1227: She starts her speech by advocating for the early testing of cancer.





“Cancer is a silent killer and we urge women to get tested early. Cancer also affects men and we urge to go and get tested including for HIV”





1225: First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa is the guest of honour in the fashion show session and is going to present gifts to winners shortly.





1156: “Consumers have to be protected from arbitrary price hikes and must have access to basic commodities. Government should immediately have cost adjustments to all Civil Services. Have instruments to protect vulnerable groups and capacitate ministry responsible for social services. National documents should be given for free,”





1148: Cde Christopher Mushowe speaks on Food Security and Nutrition Thematic Committee.





“Zimbabwe will return to be a breadbasket of Sadc. Rehab of water bodies and irrigation is vital. Committee resolved that Government should modernise and develop irrigation infrastructure. Prioritise water harvesting. Construct a dam in each district and complete pending ones. Government to ensure delivery of full package of inputs for farmers on time. Vulnarable communities to get inputs in a transparent manner. Government to take action to address lack of work culture by extension workers. Government to support with small grains growing in arid places. Government to downsize all underutilised farms. Adhere to one man, one farm policy.





1140: He says the government should continue supporting the industrialisation agenda under the SADC and COMESA programmes as well as the AU Agenda 2063 and UN sustainable development goals. Cde Mumbengegwi says the government should continue being an active member on the international stage in order to have a shared vision to achieve vision 2030 as well as attract foreign direct investment.

He says government should continue with the engagement and re-engagement drive to strengthen relations with other countries and also improve the multilateral approach as opposed to the unilateral.





1133: Cde Mumbengegwi says the committee urges the government to further improve relations with the USA to remove the ZIDERA which continues to constrain the country’s economy. He says government should work tirelessly to market Zimbabwe as a destination of choice as well as to protect the environment. He says government should market the country as a safe tourist destination in order to attract forex.





1130: Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri now calls upon Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi to give a report on the external affairs. He says government should strengthen bilateral relations with the countries which stood by Zimbabwe urging the government to intensify its re-engagement efforts to normalise all aspects of the country.





1115: Cde Mathuthu says young people should be equipped with life skills in order to help build the country’s economy adding that the state should expedite the land audit to also allocate youths part of the land. He calls on the government to formalise the mining activities of youths adding that government should construct transport network to improve accessibility and penetration.

He says government must establish centres of sporting excellence to encourage a health nation adding that the youth league will remain resolute to the party as he concludes his resolutions.





1105: Cde Lewis Mathuthu who is standing in for Cde Pupurai Togarepi is now on the podium to give resolutions on the thermatic committee of Youth Affairs. He says there's need to acknowledge the stewardship of President and First secretary of Zanu PF Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa. He says government must empower youths reduce unemployment. He says the Youth League strongly reaffirm the endorsement of President Mnangagwa as the sole presidential candidate of the 2023 elections. He calls for stern measures to curb corruption within the party and the country at large. He says government should revive the National Youth Policy. He says resources be availed to youths to participate in economic activities of the country and create employment.













1042: Cde Cain Mathema who is the chairman of the liberation and heritage says Chitepo Ideological College should be cascaded to the grassroots level. He says government should revive the National Youth Policy in line with the Constitution adding that liberation heroes should be well recognised. Cde Mathema says their committee has endorsed Cde Mnangagwa as the Zanu PF party's presidential candidate of the 2023 harmonised elections. Imposition of candidates should not be tolerated at all costs and those who form parallel structures be suspended from the party, says Cde Mutsvangwa. She says government should establish irrigation schemes in rural areas to eradicate poverty. She says government should improve roads network for ease access to remote places and other areas adding that all roads should be tarred and widened to curb carnages.













1039: She says women should be given special grants in mining and the fruit and veg industry. She says the age limit for presidential candidates be raised to 52 years. Government deals with fuel dealers and come up with stiff penalties to curb the activities for land barons.





1038: Cde Monica Mutsvangwa takes to the podium to give resolutions on the thermatic committee of women's affairs. She says there's need to acknowledging the pivotal role of women in consolidating the party. Cde Mutsvangwa says resources meant for women be channeled directly to the Women's League not through the main wing. She said there should be 50-50 representation in decision making processes. She says women should be capacitated in order to compete with the women and that primary elections be conducted in a manner that does not divide people.













1032: Proposes that Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan Provinces should have provincial councils. The establishment of provincial database is essential. Mining laws should be in the context of provincial development plan to benefit the locals.





1030: Cde July Moyo is now on the podium to give resolutions on the provincial economies. The party’s 3 wings endorse Cde Mnangagwa as the president of the party for the 2023 elections. He says the chairman and minister of state to work together for the development of the province.

No individual should hold multiple positions and the member should relinquish other positions. Party resources should be cascaded to district levels and a commission of inquiry be set to investigate why certain constituencies lose in elections. The annual people’s conference be held in August or September before the onset of the rains.





1025 Zanu PF elections commission to remain independent and be capacitated to ensure they carry out their duties diligently. Those who would be elevated should save the requisite period in the party structures. Chitepo Ideological College should be cascaded to the grassroots level. The party should amend the constitution that the presidential candidate should be 50 years or more. Government and Zanu PF party should adopt aero tolerance to corruption and there should be party clarity in all its aspects.





1020: The Zanu PF party to start preparing for the 2023 elections right now. Issuance of membership cards be decentralised to provinces and the party upholds the spirit of unity. The party starts to develop relevant strategies to encourage youths in the Youth League to affiliate with Zanu PF. To extend the term for women’s parliamentary quota.





10:15 Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri invites the chairmen from the six thematic groups to give out their resolutions. Cde Munyaradzi Machacha is the first presenter on the state of the party. Zanu PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri takes to the podium and she observes all protocol. She gives a recap of what happened yesterday at the conference chief among them being the endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.





1130: We are back for the second and final day of the Zanu-PF Annual National Peoples’ Conference being held in Esigodini, Matabeleland South.





1417: “Revitalisation of rural areas must be uppermost in our endeavours, the days of slope sided development must be a thing of the past. Everyone must be onboard and noone must be left behind. The prosperity we seek to achieve by 2030 must be for all our people in every corner of the country,”