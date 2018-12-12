75 LAND BARONS ARRESTED

THE Commission of Inquiry into the sale of State land in urban areas is now 60% complete and at least 75 land barons have been arrested for fraud, theft of trust funds and other corruption-related offences.



Of the 75 suspects, 25 have since appeared in court and the cases are still pending. The six-member commission chaired by Supreme Court judge, Justice Tendai Uchena was appointed in February this year to investigate circumstances around the sale of State land in and around urban communities in the country’s 10 provinces.



Findings will be forwarded to the President, who will decide on action to be taken. Meanwhile, as the public hearings are conducted, the chief investigator to the commission of inquiry, Superintendent Godfree Muza and his team are instituting criminal investigations where information points to a criminal offence.



Addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday, Justice Uchena said the commission had covered six provinces where investigations were conducted on 79 farms. Herald