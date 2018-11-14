ZANU PF FINDS TWO COUNCILLORS GUILTY, RECALLS THEM

Zanu-PF has resolved to recall two Chiredzi Town councillors for violating the party’s constitution after they were found guilty of consorting with MDC-Alliance councillors to elect a council chair from the opposition, despite the ruling party enjoying numerical advantage in council.



The ruling party, which controls four wards in Chiredzi town to the MDC-Alliance’s three, with one more ward under the control of an independent candidate, surrendered the Chiredzi town council chairmanship after its candidate Clr Blessing Mazinyane lost to the MDC-Alliance’s Gibson Hwende by five votes to three.



Clr Hwende’s victory meant that some ruling party councillors voted for him instead of their party’s preferred candidate.



The Zanu PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) at the weekend resolved to recall Cllrs Obert Ngwenya (Ward 2) and Josphat Nzombe (Ward 8) after they were found guilty of having violated the party’s constitution by working with the opposition in Chiredzi Town Council. The decision to recall the pair now awaits approval of the zanu-pf National Disciplinary Committee.







If the committee upholds the Masvingo PCC’s decision, the party will inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, paving way for council by-elections in the two wards.





Zanu PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson Cde Ronald Ndava confirmed the decision to recall the two ruling party councillors from their positions.





“We resolved to recall the two councillors in Chiredzi town for violating the party’s constitution and we have since written to the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of Zanu PF which will undertake automatic review of our resolution before deciding what to do next,” he said.





“We will know whether there will be by-elections in wards 2 and 8 in Chiredzi town after the NDC has made its decision, so as of now are waiting.” Herald