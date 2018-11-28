WOMAN KILLS HUBBY OVER FEES





POLICE in Mutawatawa have arrested a 34-year-old Maramba woman, who allegedly killed her husband following an altercation over their child’s graduation fees.





Nomove Chaparadza (30), of Dzumbunu village under Chief Chirinda, in Maramba died on the spot after he was allegedly hit by a stone on the head by his first wife, Nancy Mhako, following a misunderstanding over money.





Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“Police are investigating the death of a Maramba man, who died on the spot after he was allegedly hit with a stone on the head by one of his wives,” he said.





According to the police, on November 17, at around 5pm, Chaparadza was at home with his second wife, Angeline Kanyasa (29), when Mhako asked him to accompany her to their matrimonial homestead in Mushambi village since he had spent three weeks with his second wife.

Chaparadza complied. While on their way, Mhako reportedly asked for money for their child’s graduation fees and food, but Chaparadza said he did not have any, resulting in a physical fight.

Chaparadza fled from the scene, but Mhako gave chase and hit him with a stone on the back of the head, killing him instantly.



