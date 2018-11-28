WOMAN BEATS UP SOLDIER HUBBY





A WOMAN, who beat up her soldier husband for taking long in opening the door when she was coming from the bar, has been sentenced to 20 days in prison.





Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lesigo Ngwenya sentenced Lingani Siziba (33) to 20 days in prison or a $100 fine. She had pleaded guilty to domestic violence.





She admitted that she hit her husband. Siziba and her husband Mr Silvester Njiva reside at Kumalo airfield Mzilikazi (Brady) Barracks in Bulawayo.





Mr Leonard Chile, for the State, said this happened early this month. “On November 9 this year at around 9:15PM Mr Njiva was sleeping at his home. His wife came home drunk and knocked on the door. He delayed opening the door and Siziba opened the door using a shovel and tried to assault him with it. She did not manage because her stepdaughter stopped her,” he said.





The court heard Siziba lost her temper when Mr Njiva took long to open the door for her. She shouted at her husband asking him why he would lock the door when he knew that she was not yet in.





Neighbours came to try and make peace. As soon as the neighbours left Siziba hit Mr Njiva with a stone.





“Suddenly Siziba picked a stone from outside and hit her husband once on his upper lip,” said Mr Chile.





Mr Njiva sustained a swollen mouth, was taken to the charge office and spent the night there as his wife slept in their house.



