WIFE KILLS HUBBY OVER LOBOLA





A NYANGA woman is being accused of murdering her estranged husband over the payment of her bride price after she allegedly teamed up with her two brothers and beat him to death.





Esther Tambara (28) of Nyakutovera Village under Chief Saunyama however, has been left to face the murder charges alone after the death of one of her brothers, Albert Tambara whom she allegedly committed the offence with. The other brother Kudzanai Tambara is on the run and police are looking for him.





Tambara was last Friday arraigned before Nyanga Magistrate, MsAnniah Ndiraya facing murder charges.





She is being charged under Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.





She was not asked to plead to the murder charges and was remanded in custody to November 22, 2018.





Ms Ndiraya denied her bail but advised her to apply for her freedom pending trial at The High Court citing jurisdiction.





The State was being represented by Mr Cuthbert Bhosha. Allegations were that on October 27, Tambara teamed up with her two brothers Kudzanai and Albert Tambara and confronted her estranged husband Godfrey Kanyoka and his family at Kanyoka homestead in Kanyimo village.





The trio demanded that Kanyoka pay lobola for Esther. They also demanded to know why the deceased was living separately from Tambara when they have children together.





The brothers were ordered by Kanyoka’s family to go back home and bring back their parents if they wished to be given the bride price for Esther.





“This however, did not go down well with all three siblings who then armed themselves with sticks and took turns to assault Kanyoka. The assault caused serious injuries all over his body and his subsequent death,” said Mr Bhosha.



