WE NEED TO MAKE MONEY : ZESA BOSSES BAIL CONDITIONS RELAXED

Three Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) bosses who stand accused of swindling the power utility of $11,8 million in a tender scam yesterday successfully applied for relaxation of bail conditions.



Group chief executive Joshua Chifamba, who is jointly charged with Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) managing director Julian Chinembiri and finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo were granted $3 000 bail each and ordered to report twice a week to the CID commercial crimes division among other stringent conditions.



Through their lawyer Admire Rubaya, the trio argued that they have been religiously adhering to this condition and that since they were suspended from work, they had to seek other means of generating income.



Rubaya applied that they be ordered to report to the police once every fortnight and that the State will not be prejudiced by the variation of bail conditions.





“The State will not suffer any prejudice as they will be still reporting to the police. The accused persons were ordered to surrender title deeds as part of their bail conditions, therefore there is no risk of absconding,” Rubaya said.



Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa granted the application.



