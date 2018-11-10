WE HAVE NOT HIKED PRICES : ECONET





Econet Wireless has distanced itself from a false message circulating on some social media platforms, claiming that the company had increased its data prices and discontinued its monthly data bundle package.





The company said the false message did not originate from them and urged their subscribers to disregard the false message.





“It’s not true. The message circulating on social media is false did not originate from us.





“We urge our customers to disregard the message and continue enjoying data packages from our network; the network with fastest and widest data services in the country,” a company spokesperson said.



