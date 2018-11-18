WAR OVER MDC CONGRESS

The discord in the MDC Alliance came out at Nyamuzuhwe business centre in Mtoko during a campaign rally for the Mtoko North by-election where two of the party’s top officials gave conflicting statements regarding the candidature of Nelson Chamisa as party president at the party’s forthcoming congress.





In a clear sign that all is not well within the party built by the late Morgan Tsvangirai, Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora told supporters that anyone is free to challenge for any position at the forthcoming congress, while Deputy President Morgan Komichi said Chamisa will not be challenged at congress.





“We have our own constitution which gives everyone the right to stand in a position of their choice as long as you are a member,” Mwonzora said.





“As we prepare for our congress, let it be made clear that Chamisa is our sole candidate for the presidency no one will challenge him, even myself,” Komichi said.





Although, Chamisa has tried to shift blame elsewhere, tensions have been simmering within the party with clear factions emerging since the crashing defeat at the July 30 polls.





The party’s other vice president, Engineer Elias Mudzuri has indicated he will throw in his name to contest for the presidency post at congress.





The other faction however does not want Chamisa to be challenged.



