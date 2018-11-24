WALK THE CORRECT LINE : ED WARNS WAR VETS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has advised war veterans to “walk the correct line” following squabbles that have rocked the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association in recent weeks.



War veterans in Mashonaland West have expressed lack of confidence in ZNLWVA Chair Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa for allegedly denigrating Command Agriculture and being unresponsive to his constituency’s concerns.



Addressing thousands of people at his inaugural Thank You Rally in Murombedzi yesterday, President Mnangagwa said war veterans must lead by example.





“I have heard of different kinds of issues coming from war veterans. You are the soldiers, you are the cadres that liberated this country. You must always walk the correct line,” he said.





The President advised war veterans to follow proper channels in dealing with grievances.

“You have your structures and you should adhere to these structures. Your concerns and grievances should be addressed by following the correct channels,” he said.





President Mnangagwa applauded the Zanu-PF Women’s League organ for its well-organised structures; and urged Zanu-PF’s National Youth Secretary, Cde Pupurai Togarepi, to galvanise young people and involve them in business.





“We want you to get into the youths and continue to endear them to Zanu-PF. You should unlock opportunities for them to be part of economically gainful projects,” the President said. President Mnangagwa, who is Zanu-PF’s First Secretary, reiterated his call for unity and cohesion in economic development, adding that Zanu-PF was bigger than any individual.

“We should all be mindful of the fact that Zanu-PF is too big an institution to fit into anyone’s pocket. Those who understand that will live longer in the party; but those who do not risk falling by the wayside while the Zanu-PF train will continue to move forward,” he said. Sunday Mail