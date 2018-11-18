skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 18 November 2018
VIDEO : CHAMISA CHINHOYI RALLY
Sunday, November 18, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BRIAN RUSIKE DIES, BODY DISCOVERED TWO MONTHS LATER
YESTERYEAR musician Brian Rusike of the Ruva Rangu fame has been dead for nearly two months before his decomposing body was discovered on ...
MUGABE NEVER BELIEVED ED, CHIWENGA WILL TOPPLE HIM : MOYO
FORMER President Robert Mugabe was forewarned about the coup that would topple him from power, but distrusted those who warned him and bel...
I WILL INVEST IN ZIM : CHINESE BILLIONAIRE
ONE of China’s top billionaires, Mr Li Jinyuan, has committed to invest in Zimbabwe after he held talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa la...
MONEY CHANGERS VANISH
ILLEGAL money changers in Bulawayo have devised new tricks to evade arrest following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s promulgation of new regu...
KUKURA KURERWA BUSES TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER
Former transport powerhouse Kukura Kurerwa is set to lose its fleet of buses and haulage trucks at a liquidation auction sale scheduled for ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment