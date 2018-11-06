TWO ZIMRA EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED





The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has suspended two unnamed executives pending investigations into offences also not specified.





The authority issued a communiqué this evening confirming the suspensions but could specify the offences despite calling them ‘various.’





Based on the previous suspensions at ZIMRA, the latest developments could possibly be another case of the revenue collector cracking the whip on illicit activities involving top officials which in the past have prejudiced the parastatal of millions of dollars.





The corruption trail at ZIMRA was effectively exposed in a 2016 audit report, which stated that the acts of commission and omission by ZIMRA executives prejudiced the tax collector of millions of dollars.





These charges were based on irregularities in the importation of executive cars and over-invoicing at the behest of top management.





ZIMRA routinely tracks corruption related cases reported and investigated against its members of staff with official statistics showing that a total of 46 cases were investigated between 1 January and 15 August this year.



