TWO COPS STEAL PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS

TWO police officers and four accomplices have been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly four tonnes of Presidential Inputs Scheme fertiliser meant to assist poor villagers in Binga district.



A Detective Constable Manyumbudzo and Det Cst Sasanhira and other suspects were arrested at around 11PM last Wednesday at Kariyangwe turn-off along the Cross Dete- Binga Road.

The incident comes barely a week after five people were arrested in the same district with about 15 tonnes of Presidential Inputs Scheme fertiliser.



Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese referred questions to the National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi. Asst Comm Nyathi’s phone went unanswered.



A source said at around 5PM on Wednesday, the two officers hired a Mercedes Iveco truck with registration number AOR 4089 and they fuelled it at Binga Centre.



“The truck was being driven by Wellington Tsvakwi of Chitungwiza who was in the company of his mechanic, Charles Makuwa of Glen Norah suburb in Harare.



“They picked up Kingford Mudimba and Noah Munkuli at Siachilaba Business Centre and proceeded to Tinde where they collected 75x50kgs fertiliser that was on the road side.







“At around 8PM, police received a tip-off and the source revealed that the team was going to smuggle the fertiliser into Zambia.





“The source said the truck was going to use Kariangwe-Muchesu Road enroute to Sebungwe Mouth which is along Lake Kariba at Simatelele in Binga which proceeds to the border with Zambia,” said the source.





Reacting to the information, a police team was mobilised and they laid an ambush at Kariangwe turn-off leading to the arrest of the suspects.





The suspects are in custody and will appear in court soon. Chronicle