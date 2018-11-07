TSHOLOTSHO BOSS SUSPENDED

TSHOLOTSHO Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Mr Themba Moyo, has been suspended without pay pending an investigation into allegations of fraud and misconduct.

Following an audit instituted by Government, the RDC failed to account for more than $881 000 in council funds.



Tsholotsho RDC chairperson, Mr Esau Siwela, confirmed Mr Moyo’s suspension.

“I can confirm that Mr Moyo has been released from his CEO duties until further notice as there were serious allegations against him of abuse of office, fraud and theft of council funds which were unearthed by an audit done in March,” he said.







Mr Siwela said a letter of suspension had already been handed to Mr Moyo.

Some of the accusations against Mr Moyo are that he caused a bank account in the name of Tsholotsho RDC Stadium to be opened at CBZ without obtaining a council resolution and the account had signatories who were not employees of Tsholotsho RDC in violation of standing rules and regulations governing public funds or accounts.





“Theft: You caused payments to be made to the following people without any supporting documents; to yourself, other people and other entities from the TRDC Stadium account. Alternatively, you were grossly inefficient in failing to ensure that proper vouchers and requisitions were done to support such an expenditure,” reads part of the suspension letter.





“It is suspected that you failed to inform your employer about a Zimdef deposit which was made into your employer’s account amounting to $354 962-00.





Alternatively, you failed to obtain a proper council resolution pertaining to the usage of the Zimdef deposit. Further as CEO you failed to account and acquit for $37 383.30from the total Zimdef amount.”





It said Mr Moyo failed as the CEO to ensure that proper human resources information systems pertaining to staff in terms of arrear salaries owed to each employee, their qualifications management of leave-days and pension contributions were maintained.





The suspension letter accused him of failing to create and maintain an asset register for assets that belong to council contrary to the provisions of section 120(3) of the Rural District Councils Act.





“Gross inefficiency: It is suspected that you failed to ensure that council resolutions are complied with such as the 28th of September 2012 Resolutions pertaining to T and S advance payments contrary to standing council policies and regulations,” the suspension letter says.





“Further you failed to keep minutes to justify T and S payments to Patrick H Ngwenya. The T and S amounts to $9 765 as required by council policies and regulations.”

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Moyo were in vain as he was not answering his phone. Chronicle