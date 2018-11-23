THREE KILLED AS PLANE CRASHES IN MASVINGO

A small plane has crashed in Masvingo killing three people. A Finland national is believed to have been among the dead after a Cessna light aircraft they were traveling in crashed about 20kms south of Renco Mine.
The plane is owned by Executive Air Pvt Ltd of Harare. Police recovered a Finnish identity card, Visa financial services card and a passport suggesting there were three passengers on board.
Sources at the scene said the plane appeared to be coming from Chiredzi adding that all the bodies of the occupants were decapitated making it hard to identify them. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment