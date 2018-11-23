TENDER SCANDALS, SEXUAL HARASSMENT ROCK NAC





Chaos is reigning supreme at the National Aids Council (Nac) following multiple, but anonymous allegations of tender scandals, abuse of public funds on non-core activities and sexual harassment.





The allegations have sucked in both members of the board and senior executives. The Herald is reliably informed that the Gender Commission has since taken up cases involving sexual harassment at the workplace, while the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission looked at the tender scandals.





The Nac board is said to have instituted a special audit that intended to specifically look at issues of fuel, travel and subsistence allowances and procurement. The auditors carried out a routine audit, which did not delve into the specifics required by the board.





Further information gathered by our Harare Bureau indicates that the board chairman, Dr Evaristo Marowa, who is being accused of offering consultancy services through CompreHealth – a company that he is affiliated to, has since indicated intention to resign citing these and other allegations levelled against him.





Nac executive director Dr Tapuwa Magure is said to have decided to conclude his official duties at the expiration of his contract next month, despite the fact that the board had extended his contract by a further year to give room for a smooth hand-over, take-over.





Dr Magure has served more than two terms at the helm of Nac and the new regulations governing term of office for executives in State enterprises has been set at not more than two terms.





Dr Magure is also facing allegations of “inappropriate” relationships with a number of his female subordinates.





Further information gathered by our Harare Bureau insinuate that Dr Magure has since declared some of the relationships with his subordinates as legal and in line with customary marriage – further raising eyebrows in relation to good corporate governance practices.





Other senior officials cited in the anonymous letters include operations director Mr Raymond Yekeye and national youth coordinator Mrs Beauty Nyamwanza, who are facing allegations of abuse of office.





One of the anonymous letters purported to have been written by disgruntled Nac staff, allege that the officials have been protected over the years, hence no action was taken against them despite both the board and the Ministry of Health and Child Care being aware of the issues. “Gone are the days where staff members and community will continue to protect you and keep you,” reads part of the letter.





In an interview with, Dr Marowa denied allegations that he had thrown in the towel, saying even if he was to resign, he would only do so after all the said allegations had been cleared.





Dr Marowa denied ever receiving any consultancy fees from Nac during his tenure as board chair, serve for sitting allowances, which he described as “meagre”.





He further said from the date he was appointed to chair the board, his main duty, together with other board members, was to ensure that transparency, accountability and good corporate governance practices were adhered to by the Secretariat. Dr Marowa said audits were done, but nothing out of the ordinary was ever picked.



