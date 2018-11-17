SOLDIER BEATEN UP IN KWEKWE

FIVE suspected MDC Alliance supporters allegedly assaulted a soldier in Kwekwe, accusing him of shooting and killing civilians during the August 1 post-election skirmishes in Harare.



The five allegedly threatened to kill the soldier as payback for killing innocent civilians.



Maphios Magora (30), Tawanda Magora (39), Owen Magwiramhaka (27), Rashid Phiri (24) and Daniel Nzveda (27) allegedly assaulted Witness Mpofu (26).





The suspects are all from Torwood in Redcliff while Mpofu is a soldier based at Pomona Barracks in Harare, residing in Torwood.





Last week, Kwekwe magistrate Mr Tayengwa Sangster released the suspects on free bail. The case will proceed by way of summons.





Mr Freddy Ndoro, representing the State, said on September 1, 2018 at about 5pm, Mpofu was drinking beer near Torwood Supermarket.





Phiri, who was also drinking beer in the company of his co-accused, approached the complainant and accused him of restraining them from beating up his colleague who had broken an egg the previous day.





Phiri started shouting at the soldier until the other four joined in. The five then started punching and slapping Mpofu.

The court also heard that the suspects threatened to kill Mpofu to avenge the “innocent souls killed by the soldiers” on August 1.





It took the intervention of vendors to restrain the gang. Mpofu then filed a police report, leading to the gang’s arrest. Sunday Mail