RELIEF FOR CAR IMPORTERS

The Zimbabwe Revenue authority has thrown a lifeline to private motor vehicle buyers who paid for car imports on or before November 22, 2018, exempting them from mandatory duty in foreign currency.



The revenue collector said individuals who imported vehicles on or before November 22, and whose cars are scheduled to arrive in Zimbabwe on or before January 3, 2019 can also pay duty through RTGS, bond notes or foreign currency.



On Thursday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said payment of motor vehicle duty in foreign currency would be mandatory from midnight last Friday.



In a statement yesterday Zimra said, “The payment of duty in foreign currency applies to any person or company importing goods designated as foreign currency dutiable that were purchased after the 22nd of November 2018;





“Goods purchased on or before 22nd November 2018 and consigned for export to Zimbabwe on or before 3rd January 2019; (and) motor vehicles imported under suspension of duty for use by physically handicapped persons.”





About 300 second-hand vehicles arrive at Beitbridge Border Post daily, with around 200 import entries are processed daily.





Zimbabweans spend roughly U$500 million on vehicle imports annually.