RECEIPTS VANISH FROM ZESA BANKING HALLS

Mr Gwasira said he feared that the receipts may have been stolen by someone who wanted to cash in on them by putting them to personal use. “We urge the public to be on the alert and not to accept manual receipts with the issued receipt numbers as we fear that somebody may misrepresent that the receipt is for authentic ZETDC transactions. We have since disowned the receipts in question as a measure to try and curb potential criminal practice,” said Mr Gwasira.