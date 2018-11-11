PUPILS STEALS R1 600 FROM SECRETARY'S BAG

A FORM Two pupil at Collen Bawn High School in Gwanda has been arrested for stealing R1 600 from the school’s secretary handbag which had been left in her office.



The 15-year-old juvenile who cannot be named for ethical reasons was convicted on his own plea of guilty to theft when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate Miss Lerato Nyathi last week. He was warned, cautioned and discharged after the magistrate took into consideration that he was a school pupil. In passing sentence, Miss Nyathi urged the teenager to focus on his studies and desist from engaging in criminal activities.





Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafudze said the teenager went to Mrs Sizanobuhle Ncube’s office who works as a secretary at the school and found that there was no one. Mr Mafudze said the teenager entered the office and searched Mrs Ncube’s handbag and took R1 600 and went away unnoticed. He was nabbed after authorities looked at the CCTV and then followed him home. They found out that he had exchanged R1 400 for $100 but all the money was recovered. Sunday News