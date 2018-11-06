PREGNANT FORM THREE PUPIL EXPELLED





A ROW has erupted between a Form 3 pregnant student and school authorities at St Anne’s Goto High School in Wedza with the former accusing the administration of violating her rights after expelling her from the institution in September this year.





The girl (name withheld) is fighting to be readmitted to the Anglican-run school after she was expelled for falling pregnant.





According to a letter dated September 23 and signed by the school head only identified as KK Mutseyekwa and addressed to the girl’s guardians, the pupil’s expulsion became necessary when she fell pregnant.





The school authorities said the move was in the best interests of the school and the unborn child.





“I regret to advise you that I have reason to believe that your daughter in Form 3 fell pregnant while at school. It is in the best interest of the school, the learner and the child to be born that she be allowed to take leave from the school,” the letter read.





In her affidavit stamped at Mukamba Police Station in Wedza on October 2, the 18-year-old girl, who is an orphan pleaded with government to intervene so that she could go back to school.





“I plead with the government authorities and Constitutional Court to assist by ensuring that I go back to St Anne’s Goto High School. I am pregnant and the school authorities expelled me on September 24, 2018, because of my condition. My boyfriend committed suicide in August 2018. My biological parents separated a long-time ago and grew up with my grandmother. I want to resume studies with others this term at the same school, hence the need for your assistance,” part of the affidavit read.





Efforts to get a comment from the school authorities were fruitless yesterday.





Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Tapiwa Chengeta confirmed the case and said the school violated the girl’s rights.





“We have an obligation to safeguard not only the teachers who are our members, but also the pupils who are our stakeholders. To us, expelling the girl is a violation of circular P35 which gives exceptions to the girl child in the event of pregnancy. It is also a violation of the child’s constitutional right to education.



