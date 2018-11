PREGNANT FORM THREE PUPIL EXPELLED

“I plead with the government authorities and Constitutional Court to assist by ensuring that I go back to St Anne’s Goto High School. I am pregnant and the school authorities expelled me on September 24, 2018, because of my condition. My boyfriend committed suicide in August 2018. My biological parents separated a long-time ago and grew up with my grandmother. I want to resume studies with others this term at the same school, hence the need for your assistance,” part of the affidavit read.