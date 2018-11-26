PILOT KILLS CHEATING LAWYER GIRLFRIEND

AN Airforce of Zimbabwe pilot based at Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru has been arrested for allegedly killing his lawyer girlfriend in a crime of passion on Sunday evening.



Tashinga Musonza (29) allegedly fatally assaulted Miss Lucy Duve (32) — a Gweru-based lawyer who was working for a local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) — accusing her of cheating on him with his colleague (name withheld).



Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said she could not comment on the matter.



However, prominent Gweru lawyer Mr Wellington Davira confirmed the alleged murder.



“As a colleague and friend, l am very much hurt by such a sudden, violent and painful death Miss Duve suffered. She was a bubbly person who worked well with everyone.

“Our profession has been robbed of a dedicated and selfless lawyer. I hope and pray that justice will prevail,” said Mr Davira.





According to a memorandum from the police, Musonza and Ms Duve were allegedly cohabiting at the latter’s lodgings in Windsor Park suburb.





“On the fateful day, Musonza went to their lodgings around 10PM and found Duve asleep. He allegedly started accusing her of cheating on him with his colleague before a misunderstanding ensued.





“The two then drove to the airbase since Musonza wanted the matter clarified,” reads part of the memo.





Upon arrival at the airbase, they allegedly woke up Ms Duve’s alleged lover who denied being in a relationship with her.





“Musonza’s colleague denied being in a relationship with Lucy and it did not go down well with him. Musonza got furious and started assaulting Lucy with open hands and booted feet.





“His colleague tried to restrain him but was overpowered before he ran away from the scene to seek assistance from fellow colleagues. Upon their return they found Lucy lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground.”





Musonza, the memo reads, allegedly drove his girlfriend to Clay Bank Hospital in the company of two of his colleagues and another female who is said to be Duve’s friend.





“Lucy was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital before they were referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where the police were notified leading to the arrest of Musonza,” it adds. Chronicle