Tuesday, 20 November 2018
PICS : SIYA SO BURNS
Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Eye witnesses say a group of boys were smelting copper at a scrap yard along Cripps Road near Siya-So and when the owners of the yard arrived the boys fled leaving the fire which went on to damage several cars. The fire has since been contained.
NEWS
