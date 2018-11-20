Tuesday, 20 November 2018

PICS : SIYA SO BURNS

Eye witnesses say a group of boys were smelting copper at a scrap yard along Cripps Road near Siya-So and when the owners of the yard arrived the boys fled leaving the fire which went on to damage several cars. The fire has since been contained.




