PARTYING PUPIL DROWNS





A 16-YEAR-OLD Cherutombo High School student drowned in Wenimbi Dam after the vehicle she was travelling in veered off the road and plunged into the big water body while on the way from an outing on Saturday.





Lillian Muhlanganisi’s body was retrieved by the sub aqua unit the following day together with the extensively damaged Honda Fit vehicle. mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.





“It is disturbing to report the death of the young girl who passed on under such circumstances. The body of the deceased was retrieved by our sub aqua team. The Honda Fit vehicle was also retrieved. We are still investigating the incident to establish actual facts,” he said.





According to the police, the deceased and her colleagues Emmanuel Chitongo (20), Rudo Matiza (16) and another aged 15, went for an outing at Wenimbi Dam outside Marondera.





It is said that Chitongo, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle after hitting a pothole in the middle of the dam wall along the Marondera-Masomera Road.





The vehicle veered off the road and overturned. T wo passengers were thrown out of the vehicle before the car plunged into the water.





The other passenger got out of the car and swam to safety, but the deceased was trapped in the vehicle.





The survivors were left nursing serious injuries. According to witnesses, the merry-making students caused a scene as they drove at a high speed while hanging from the windows.



