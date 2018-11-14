PARLY SESSION ENDS AMID CHAOS





The National Assembly was adjourned prematurely yesterday after Zanu PF parliamentarians objected to MDC-Alliance chief whip Mr Prosper Mutseyami insinuating that his party’s leader Mr Nelson Chamisa had won the July 30 presidential elections.







Mr Mutseyami made the insinuation while moving his motion on Government to address the plight of vendors. During his debate, Mr Mutseyami indicated that Mr Chamisa had got “more than two million votes,” while President Mnangagwa had got “more than one million votes”.





This prompted Zanu PF Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi to raise a point of order, arguing that Mr Mutseyami was trying to mislead the House on the election results.





Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Cde Tsitsi Gezi then directed Mr Mutseyami to withdraw his statement as it would mislead the House. Mr Mutseyami refused to withdraw the statement, resulting in parliamentarians from across the political divide breaking into song and chanting party slogans.





The singing went on for over five minutes, prompting Cde Gezi to adjourn the House.

President Mnangagwa and zanu-pf won the July 30 harmonised elections, with the President garnering over 2,46 million votes compared to Mr Chamisa’s 2,15 million.





The President’s total votes amounted to 50,8 percent of the vote. The Constitutional Court endorsed President Mnangagwa’s victory after Mr Chamisa failed to prove his rigging claims in his court challenge.



