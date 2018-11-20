NUST STUDENT LOSES IT IN COURT

A NUST student became violent in court and prison officers had to hold him down as he began spitting and laughing while continuously interrupting the magistrate.



Tavonga Chandonzi (19) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure facing an unlawful entry charge.



Officials held him by his arms as he laughed like a deranged person while the magistrate was talking.



Chandonzi was represented by Mr Garry Sengweni of the Sengweni Legal Practice firm who asked the magistrate to remand him out of custody so he may be treated for an undisclosed ailment in Harare where his family is based.







Mrs Mbeure remanded him out of custody on free bail.

The court heard Chandonzi is a Structural Engineering student who resides in Selborne Park.





Mr Mufaro Mageza for the State said on Friday last week Chandonzi sneaked into a fellow student’s room and tried to steal a cellphone and laptops.





“The complainant and other students residing at the same house went to peep through the window to check what he was doing. They saw him trying to unlock their laptops and a cell phone. He failed and shouted that the owner(s) should come and get their things. He gave the complainant her phone through the window”’ he said.





While he was locked inside, the landlord went on to report the matter to the police leading to his arrest, the court heard. Chronicle